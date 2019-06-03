Share:

On 1 June, US Acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan claimed during his speech in Singapore that Huawei was "too close" to the Chinese government for it to be entrusted with building communications networks.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt stated that the UK was considering the technical issues related to Huawei.

"We haven't made our final decision but we have also made it clear that we are considering both the technical issues — how you make sure there isn't a backdoor so that a third country could use 5G to spy on us — but also the strategic issues so that you make sure that you are not technologically over-dependent on a third country for absolutely vital technology," Hunt said.

Hunt stressed that intelligence sharing must take place via secure channels while Huawei would never be part of that.

Several countries have accused Huawei of being sponsored by the Chinese state and spying on its behalf through its devices.

Last year, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United States banned the company from participating in government contracts due to security concerns. Huawei has refuted the accusations.