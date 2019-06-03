Share:

The United States says it continues to be encouraged by the role Pakistan has played to advance the peace process in Afghanistan.

This was stated in a press release issued by US embassy on conclusion of Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad's visit to Pakistan and his meetings with the Pakistani leadership.

The two sides reviewed developments in the Afghan peace process.

Ambassador Khalilzad briefed Pakistani officials on the substantial progress made in talks over the last month and planned next steps.

Ambassador Khalilzad and Pakistani officials also discussed the benefit of improved Pakistan-Afghanistan relations in reaching, implementing, and sustaining a durable peace.

Both countries will benefit from the increased regional connectivity, cooperation and integration that peace in Afghanistan offers.