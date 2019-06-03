Share:

LAHORE - The decisions taken and speeches made by the top leaders at the OIC summit at Makkah are really commendable. They are the voice of the people of the countries represented there.

The situation will witness a qualitative change if the decisions are implemented in letter and spirit. And that is going to be a challenging task both for the host and the guest countries.

The Makkah Declaration says: The OIC Summit denounced US moves to transfer its embassy to Jerusalem and recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

The OIC called for a ‘boycott’ of countries that have opened diplomatic missions in the city.

The OIC condemned the inhumane situation of Rohingya Muslims, urging a halt to violence.

It is the United States that was the first to shift its embassy to Jerusalem, despite the strong opposition repeatedly expressed by the Islamic countries before the step was practically taken.

In the light of the Makkah Declaration the OIC countries should boycott the United States. But will they?

Google says boycott means: withdraw from commercial or social relations with (a country, organization, or person) as a punishment or protest.

Wikipedia says it means a punitive ban on relations with other bodies, cooperation with a policy, or the handling of goods. It also says a boycott is an act of voluntary and intentional abstention from using, buying, or dealing with a person, organization, or country as an expression of protest, usually for moral, social, political, or environmental reasons.

The question is what kind of boycott has the Makkah Declaration called for? Was there consensus among the participants?

As a matter of principle being the host and the most powerful and respected member of the 57-member OIC, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) should take the lead and do whatever the boycott means. After this, it would become difficult for other OIC members to not follow suit.

But, apparently, the KSA and the USA have the best possible relations which are expected to grow in future under the leadership of Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman (MBS).

It will be a miracle if KSA really goes for a boycott of USA at a time when it also needs America’s support against Iran.

And if for whatever reasons Saudi Arabia doesn’t implement the boycott decision, which other country can afford to go for such a move?

The fact is that the USA doesn’t give much weight to the Islamic countries’ aversion to the embassy shifting decision. It went ahead with its decision despite the fact that it was being opposed by the Islamic countries long before it was implemented. The US knew that it would be able to control the reaction.

USA is a country that simultaneously maintains best relations with Israel (an enemy of Muslims and Islam) and Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam. Perhaps the saying: “To run with the hare and hunt with the hound” was coined for such situations.

If the Islamic countries really get united, the US cannot afford to go against them. They are among the biggest buyers of its weapons and other products. But, for their own interests, the Islamic countries rely heavily on the world’s only superpower and lose no opportunity to get closer to it.

Unfortunately, the Islamic countries have not shown unity even against India for the rights of the Kashmiri people. Every now and then rights of Kashmiris under the UN resolutions are demanded. But these demands have not changed India’s attitude a bit.

The fact is that with the passage of time India is unleashing greater oppression against the innocent people Kashmir under its occupation.

Now that Modi has been re-elected for a second term with a big margin and is committed to bringing an end to the special status of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir, the oppression will go up further.

India can be brought to its knees and it will have to give the Kashmiris their rights if only the Arab countries send back all Indians working there and thus deprive them of a major source of their remittances.

But they will never go for such a step on one pretext or the other.

Rohingaya Muslims are suffering at the hands of their government only because the Muslim brethrens are not extending them necessary support and are not using their influence against that government.

The fact is that Muslim countries don’t go beyond paying lip service to people facing oppression. For them their commercial interests are more important than rights of the oppressed.

The Saudi king’s address to the OIC summit was very fascinating. Among other things he said: “The Palestinian cause is the cornerstone of the OIC’s work, and is the focus of our attention until the brotherly Palestinian people get all their legitimate rights.”

Only time will tell hand-in-hand with whom will go the summit participants in future.