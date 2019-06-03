Share:

OKARA - A married woman remained victim of blackmail and subsequent rape for quite some time while a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in separate incident occurred in a different area here the other day.

According to police, in village Bongi Ram Singh, an accused identified as Nasir, son of Maham Ali raped a married woman Shahnaz Bibi, wife of Muhammad Aslam when she was alone at home at pistol point sometimes ago. Later, the accused kept on black mailing the woman into sexual favour. This crime went on for quite some time and the other day, when Nasir was in the house for sexual favour from the woman, her husband Aslam came to house. The accused, however, managed to escape toting gun at him. Later, the woman disclosed to her husband the whole story.

The man got registered a case against the accused. raped by one of her relatives. According to police, the victim was staying at the house of her uncle Muhammad Nadeem in village Harikay Noabad. Another relative Muhammad Irfan, living in the neighbourhood, took the girl to his home on some pretext, where he raped her and escaped.