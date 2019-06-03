Share:

KASUR - A woman was shot at and injured during a brawl between two women in Purani Mandi Pattoki here the other day. According to Pattoki police, the brawl occurred between two women namely Faiqa and Jameela. The sons of Jameela opened fire at Faiqa, leaving her with severe injuries. She was rushed to Pattoki Hospital for treatment. Pattoki police are investigating.

MAN ROBBED OF RICKSHAW

Dacoits snatched a loader rickshaw from the driver near Kot Mir Sahab. Riaz was on his way back from work when he was robbed of his rickshaw near Kot Mir Sahib by three dacoits. Kot Radha Kishan police are investigating.