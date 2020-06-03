Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least 10 people were tested positive for coro­navirus in Jamshoro area of Sindh province. Ac­cording to Deputy Com­missioner Jamshoro, these infected persons with coronavirus have been shifted to Abdullah Shah Institute of Medi­cal Sciences, for proper ‘Quarantine’. Some 90 people were brought to Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences for virus testing during 24 hour, out of which, 10 were found positive. The COVID-19, cases were rising in Sehwan area of Jamshoro in Sindh prov­ince. So far, 64 patients with COVID-19, had been registered in the area, he added.