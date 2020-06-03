Share:

MIRANSHAH - Seven students died and another 13 were wounded when the roof of a madrassa collapsed in Shawa tehsil of North Wa­zirsatan tribal district on Tuesday, the police said.

A local police official, Azam Khan, said the structure of the mud-built madrassa caved in, burying 20 students alive.

Area residents rushed to the spot and retrieved seven bodies while 13 oth­ers were retrieved from the rubble in injured con­dition. The victims, whose ages ranged between 10 to 14 years, were taken to the Thall Hospital.