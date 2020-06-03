MIRANSHAH - Seven students died and another 13 were wounded when the roof of a madrassa collapsed in Shawa tehsil of North Wazirsatan tribal district on Tuesday, the police said.
A local police official, Azam Khan, said the structure of the mud-built madrassa caved in, burying 20 students alive.
Area residents rushed to the spot and retrieved seven bodies while 13 others were retrieved from the rubble in injured condition. The victims, whose ages ranged between 10 to 14 years, were taken to the Thall Hospital.