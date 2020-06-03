Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Tuesday ap­pealed to the United Nations and other global bodies to take immediate notice of Indian barbarism in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). In a statement, he strongly condemned the bru­tal killing of 13 innocent Kash­miri youth in an occupant forc­es’ violent military operation in Mendhar and other villages of Poonch district and Nawshehra area of Rajouri district on Mon­day, and called upon the human rights bodies to play their due role and help stop Indian atroci­ties on the unarmed Kashmiris.

The Prime Minister while ve­hemently condemning the state terrorism in held valley stated that such alarming situation could pose a serious threat to the global peace.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said Indian occupant forces had ac­celerated their atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris amid the global coronavirus pandemic. “Kashmiri youth was being slaughtered and their proper­ties were being destroyed in­stead of providing them medical aid”, he added.

The Prime Minister said that Kashmiris who were being vic­tims of Indian constitutional terrorism were besieged in their houses since 5th August last year. “Now, India through the changes in domicile laws, changing the demographic com­position of the disputed territo­ry converting majority Muslim state into a minority”, he added.

The Prime Minister said “it is high time for the world commu­nity to come forward and raise voice over the Indian nefarious designs”.