Islamabad-The hacker group Anonymous has claimed credit for infiltrating the Minneapolis Police Department website and accessing a wide range of information about its officers.

In a video posted on Anonymous’s unconfirmed Facebook page and circulated widely across Twitter, a representative from the collective accused the department of having a ‘horrific track record of violence and corruption’ and promised to begin ‘exposing your many crimes to the world.’

The announcement came after several extended periods during which the MPD website appeared inaccessible, something that was consistent its servers being overwhelmed by a mass denial of service attack which Anonymous has used in the past. A list purporting to show the email and password logins of MPD officers was also widely circulated and credited back to Anonymous, according to a report, suggesting that the group had access to the department’s internal communications and police files.