Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal met with representatives of All Pakistan Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Sector Forum delegation at PBIT Office on Tuesday in which the delegation members demanded to open TVET sector.

They further apprised him that this sector provides skilled human resource to the industries so that this important sector of economy should be opened. The delegation members gave their assurance to fully implement SOPs being issued by the government.

They informed the Minister that vocational educational institutions comprise 15 to 20 students in a single class and SOPs can easily be implemented.

The Minister while talking with the delegation members said that national economy has been adversely affected owing to coronavirus pandemic.

Minister says TVET Sector a big source to provide skilled human resource

Aslam Iqbal vowed that the revival of plunging economy and provision of employment to the youth is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He maintained that with the promotion of technical education, problems like poverty and unemployment can be overcome.

The Minister emphasized that it is dire need of time to prepare skilled human resource according to the market needs and important sectors for revival of the economy have also been opened in a phased manner.

He outlined that TEVT Sector holds a significant position with regard to providing employment to the youth and this sector is a big source to provide skilled human resource to the opening industries after lockdown.

The Minister assured the delegation members to put up the matter for opening this sector in the NCOC meeting and it is quite likely to receive welcoming news.

Those who met with the Minister included Abdul Khaliq Chief Executive Mansol Training Institute, Ahmed Shafique CEO Leading International Hotel and others.