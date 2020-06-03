Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed that benefits of the recent decrease in the prices of petroleum products should be transferred to the common man.

In a statement, he directed the administration that benefits of reduction in petroleum products must reach to the people and added that immediate steps being taken in this regard.

The line departments should ensure adoption of relief related activities through organized planning, he added. Similarly, the CM stressed that steps should also be taken to lower the prices of essential items to provide relief to the common man. The PTI government is working day and night to provide relief to the citizens and the recent decrease in the prices of petroleum products is a gift to the people, he said. The government has won the hearts of the people and different steps will continue to provide relief to the general public, the CM concluded.

CHAIRS MEETING ABOUT

LAHORE RING ROAD

SOUTHERN LOOP-III

Buzdar chaired a meeting of Lahore Ring Road Authority to review the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-III Project at his office on Tuesday.

The meeting was told that this 8-KM long six-lane wide Raiwind Road to Multan Road project will be completed in one year through the public-private partnership.

The NLC will construct and operate Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-III and the agreement will be signed in the second week of June. This project will help ease traffic pressure.

The chief minister directed that preparations of starting the Lahore Southern Loop-IV Project should be completed as soon as possible to link Multan Road with M-III.

This project will complete the 90-KM long Lahore Ring Road Project, he added.

Advisor Dr Salman Shah, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance, Commissioner Lahore and others attended the meeting.

CS CALLS ON

CHIEF MINISTER PUNJAB

Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Tuesday and discussed different matters including good governance and provision of better services to the people.

The CS told that wheat procurement campaign is going on satisfactorily. He apprised about the steps being taken for controlling coronavirus and locust attack. The CS also informed about the steps taken for stabilizing the flour rate in the province.

The chief minister made it clear that an increase in the price of flour and other essential items will not be tolerated.

The government will keep an eye on the economic situation, resulting due to coronavirus, in the next budget, he added. The CM also appreciated the performance of Chief Secretary for bringing improvements in different matters.

CONDOLES DEATHS OF DR ASIF FARRUKHI, ORAKZAI MNA

Buzdar has expressed the deep sense of sorrow over the death of famous writer and translator Dr Asif Farrukhi.

In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Also, the CM expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Munir Khan Orakzai MNA and extended sympathies to the bereaved family. In a condolence message, he prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.

Also, Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of students due to falling of roof of a seminary in Miranshah.

He has extended sympathies to bereaved heirs and prayed for early recovery of injured students and teachers.