Rawalpindi-Police have arrested a car lifter and many drug peddlers during a special drive against outlaws in the city, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

Police also seized stolen vehicles and narcotics from the possession of the accused besides filing cases against them. A member of swindling gang was also rounded up by police in Sadiqabad, he added. According to him, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, while taking notice of surge in crime in the city has directed his subordinates to arrest the street criminals, carjackers and the drug peddlers.

He said officials of Police Station (PS) Airport have managed to arrest a notorious car lifter-cum-proclaimed offender during an action and seized two stolen vehicles from his possession. He said the accused confessed his involvement in pilfering scores of cars from twin cities.

“The PO is also wanted by police stations Rawat, Westridge and Islamabad police in vehicles theft cases,” he said adding that CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younis appreciated efforts of Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali and his team for netting a notorious car lifter and recovering two vehicles from his possession.

Meanwhile, police, on orders of CPO, have launched a crackdown against the drug mafia and rounded up some 10 suppliers seizing more than 13 kg charas from their possession, the spokesman said. He added the drug peddlers were arrested from the precincts of police stations Pirwadhai, Sadiqabad, Gujar Khan, Saddar Bairooni, Naseerabad and Airport. The detained drug peddlers have been identified as Gul Zaman, Imran, Naseer Ullah, Muhammad Faiz Abbasi, Asghar Ali alias Bagga, Nadim Mehmood, Masood, Ghulam Shabbir and Zulfiqar, he mentioned.

He said CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas has applauded the services of divisional SPs including Syed Ali, Rai Mazhar and Zia Uddin and SHOs for launching crackdown against enemies of humanity and arresting them with narcotics.