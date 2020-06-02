Share:

ISLAMABAD-Carpeting of roads to the tune of Rs 220 million is to be started in Islamabad. Funded by the federal government, this project will be executed through CDA. Particular attention will be paid to carpeting the streets. Carpeting work will be carried out across Islamabad in all sectors.

Tenders in this respect have been invited and MPO will also be engaged for this purpose. Roads and streets in Islamabad were waiting for repair and maintenance including carpeting for long time as these remained neglected. Common people were also suffering because of dilapidated condition of roads and streets.

Incumbent CDA administration which is sensitive to issues being faced by men in the street will now carpet roads and streets in Islamabad.

Capital Development Authority is working on a comprehensive strategy to uplift infrastructure in Islamabad.