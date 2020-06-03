Share:

LAHORE - An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till June 17.

The court directed approver Qaiser Amin Butt to ensure his presence on the next date of hearing for recording his statement.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Khawaja brothers also appeared.

However, the court allowed Khawaja brothers to leave after marking their attendance while adjourning the hearing for a short time. The court resumed the proceedings after a break and asked why approver Qaiser Amin Butt was not produced in the court.

The NAB prosecutor apprised that he was sick and present in ambulance outside the court.

At this, the court expressed serious annoyance over NAB authorities for not producing the approver in the court.

The court also questioned medical reports of Qaiser and observed that he should be got treated from a government hospital.

Subsequently, the court adjourned proceedings till June 17, and directed Qaiser Amin Butt for ensuring his presence on the next date of hearing.

The bureau had alleged that the Khawaja brothers through their “benamidars” and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue.

The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City Pvt Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority(LDA).

The former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the grab of consultancy services, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khawaja brothers had obtained bail from Apex Court in the case.