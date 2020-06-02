Share:

RAWALPINDI - A court handed over a couple accused of killing a female domestic worker to police on three-day physical remand here on Tuesday.

The female domestic worker namely Zahra Bibi (8) was brutally tortured and later on raped by her landlord along with his wife on May 31 in Phase 8 of Bahria Town. Zahra Bibi breathed her last in hospital. Police held the accused and his wife KalsoomBibi after filing a case against them.

According to details, officials of Police Station (PS) Rawat, headed by Sub Inspector (SI) Mukhtar, produced the couple before the court of Area Magistrate Sheikh RizwanHanif and sought three-day physical remand of the accused. The judge accepted the plea of the investigators and granted three-day physical remand of killer couple. The court ordered police to reproduce the accused on June 5 for further proceedings.