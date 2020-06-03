Share:

LAHORE - The CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed said that another son of Lahore police was martyred in the war against corona.

He said that DSP CIA Civil Lines Amir Dogar was martyred due to corona virus on Monday.

Amir Dogar was undergoing through treatment at private hospital from last few days.

Forty days ago, his father, while few days ago, his mother passed away. Earlier, three Lahore Police personnel, Head Constable Shams, Head Constable Ramzan Alam and Inspector Rao Javed were martyred in the line of duty.

On the martyrdom of Aamir Dogar, DIG Investigation Dr Inam Waheed Khan said that Amir Dogar was a very honest, professional and excellent police officer and on the basis of this qualification Amir Dogar was appointed as Incharge of CIA Civil Lines.

In his deployment, Shaheed Amir Dogar, using his professional skills, traced serious and important cases and brought the accused to justice.

The mourners of Shaheed Aamir Dogar includes 1 son and 2 daughters. The CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed said that so far 114 officers of Lahore Police have been quarantined due to corona while 74 officers have regained control after defeating coronavirus.

He said that Lahore police was most affected among all the departments. Lahore Police is ensuring security and safety of the citizens by putting aside all kinds of situations.

He said that the martyrdom of Shaheed Amir Dogar once again commanded the name of Lahore Police. We stand for the protection of our citizens regardless of our lives and property.

You have to protect yourself to protect others.

The Lahore police chief said that Lahore police was playing the role of front line soldier to fight against coronavirus.

CCPO Lahore further said that recommendations for Shaheed privileges will send to IG Punjab very soon for the martyrs due to coronavirus.

He appealed to the citizens that the corona epidemic is a reality that needs to be taken seriously.

Make sure citizens use masks and gloves strictly.

Police ensure

safety measures

to safe public from virus

Lahore Police continued to ensure safety measures including strict implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) according to the government directions to contain the unnecessary movement of the public in the city during the partial lockdown imposed by Punjab Government in wake of impending Coronavirus.

Accordingly, as many as 2,212 FIRs have been registered against persons involved in different violations during partial lockdown in the city.

More than 2 lac 42 thousands citizens have been checked at these pickets so far and inquired the reasons of their movement in the city, whereas more than 02 lac 30 thousands 717 persons have been issued warning, requesting them to contain their unnecessary movement and go back to their homes and stay safe.

More than 4,599 citizens involved in unnecessary movement were released afterwards taking warranty bonds from them as not to move again in city other than in acute emergency situation.

More than 2 lac 19 thousands 122 vehicles including 12,27,62 motorcycles, 30,663 rickshaws, 6,802 taxis, 46,857 cars and 12,038 bigger vehicles were stopped on pickets and vehicles owners were issued warnings for their unnecessary movement.

As many as 8,237 vehicles have been impounded in different police stations involved in violations.