Islamabad-Ellen DeGeneres is speaking out about the race riots happening across America in response to the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The 62 year old posted a video recently, that appeared to be filmed from her backyard in Los Angeles, where she got visibly upset and emotional as she stumbled over her words, and admitted that she didn’t ‘know what to say.’ The post comes a day after DeGeneres was called out by CNN’s Don Lemon, who urged her and other A-List stars to take more action, saying some celebrities were more concerned with how it would hurt ‘their brand’ to take a stance.

Lemon called out stars by name saying he knew they already did great charity work but needed to take more action, including stars Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Jane Fonda, Drake, and Tracee Ellis Ross. DeGeneres took to her video saying: ‘So, I have been posting my thoughts and my stance, on this, but I haven’t spoken directly because I don’t know what to say.’