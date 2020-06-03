Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan has acquired profound success on diplomatic front regarding highlighting Kashmir issue after contact between Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and members of European Parliament. Fabio Massimo Castaldo, Vice-President of European Parliament, who had recently visited Pakistan, and 15 other members of European Parliament have written letter to President and Vice-President of European Commission (EC) of Human Rights to take notice of blatant violation of human rights in Kashmir by India.

Governor Punjab has written letter to these MPs and offered thanks to them for standing with people of Kashmir.

Governor Punjab said, “This is biggest success of Pakistan, our government, Foreign Minister and Prime Minister Imran Khan”.

He also acknowledged efforts of Pervaiz Locer, President of Friends of Europe think-tank and Wajid Khan, youngest Mayor of Britain, who have contributed a lot towards highlighting Kashmir cause.

Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar was addressing a press conference on Tuesday in Governor House.

He said that letter is big step towards exposing oppression of Indian government against Kashmiri people and Indian Muslims on international level.

He wrote in letter, “I am deeply grateful to you and your colleagues (Members of European Union Parliament) for raising their voice against the grave human rights violations, abuse and discrimination of the people of Kashmir and the Muslims living in India by the Narender Modi Government”.

Governor added, “Just recently, we read Marie’s (Chairwoman of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights) letter drawing attention to the intimidation, harassment and terrorism charges being used to silence peaceful protestors under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) – a law that authorizes the government to declare individuals as terrorists”.

Sarwar added, “We have requested the European Union (EU) and the international community to take notice of the 300 days military siege & inhumane lockdown imposed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) backed Modi government after India revoked the special status of occupied territory on Aug 5 2019”.

He also written, “It is evident that India is trying to refrain the Kashmiris and Muslims in India from their “Freedom and fundamental rights” by committing major crimes namely the genocide of Kashmiri innocent Muslims and the religious and racial discrimination and forced demographics changes, in violation of Geneva Convention and United Nations Resolutions, and International Humanitarian law”.

Governor wrote, “We urged the European Commission’s President Ursula Von Der Leyen and the Vice-President including all international leaders to recognize the draconian laws and egregious abuses of human rights in Kashmir and to take practical steps that will end the atrocities and persecution of Kashmiris and the Muslims in India.

As a former Member of the British parliament, I know that the European Union has always played a key role in addressing international issues especially the Kashmir conflict where we must support their ‘Right to Self Determination’.

For peace and stability of the region and South Asia, a peaceful solution to Kashmir as per the UNHRC reports of 2018 and 2019 must be sought.