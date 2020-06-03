Share:

KARACHI - The PTI Member of Sindh Assembly, Arsalan Taj Ghumman on Tuesday has urged the provincial government not to hoodwink people by changing title of a healthcare project thrice in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, his constituency, during past 11 years. While talking to journalists, he said false claims were being made about establishment of a dedicated facility for infectious diseases, mainly Covid-19 treatment, while factually millions of rupees were spent on construction of a structure initially meant to be a public library, later claimed to be “ Model Children Hospital.” “Actually the PPP government in the province has not spend a penny on the project and realizing the global scenario is claiming this to be a dedicated hospital to manage Covid-19 cases and mint money from the donors,” said the MPA. He alleged that attempts were also underway to misappropriate public money and used amount for the project being shown to be more than double than what was spent during last 11 years. Arsalan Taj Ghumman taking strong exception to the provincial government’s stance regarding development as its top priority said all essential services were being outsourced to the private sector. “All this is being done at the expense of masses,” he regretted.