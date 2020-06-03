Share:

DIR LOWER - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Lower Dir and Upper Dir chapters on Tues­day demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to pay heed towards the pathetic condition of overseas Pakistanis stranded in Saudi Ara­bia, UAE and other Gulf countries who are facing difficulties due to the coronavirus.

Speaking at a joint press confer­ences at Ahya-ul-Uloom Balambat here, the JI including former MNAs Sahibzada Yaqoob Khan, Sahibza­da Tariqullah, former MPAs Mu­zaffar Said, Saeed Gul, Dr Zakirul­lah said that it were the overseas Pakistanis who brought the PTI into power, as PM Imran Khan had promised to make a new and strong Pakistan where the peo­ple of Pakistan won’t need to go abroad to seek jobs. However, they said, now they were facing trou­bles as nobody from the govern­ment side is paying heed to re­solve their problems.

“More than 100 dead bodies in various Gulf countries most of them in Saudi Arabia were await­ing to be departed for Pakistan,” they said adding 26 dead bodies of Lower and Upper Dir residents were expected to arrive today on the Bacha Khan Airport.

On the occasion, representative of overseas Pakistanis Qari Fazl Rahman lamented that the over­seas Pakistanis had always con­tributed to strengthen the coun­try’s economy besides sending their donations worth millions of dollars during times of emergen­cies.

“Every day I receive phone calls from overseas Pakistan stranded in KSA inquiring what to do with the dead bodies lying at their ac­commodations”, Qari Fazal said with a choked voice.

“I would try to meet the prime minister and KP chief minister to apprise them of the miseries being faced by the overseas Pakistanis in KSA, UAE and other Gulf coun­tries”, he added.