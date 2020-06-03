DIR LOWER - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Lower Dir and Upper Dir chapters on Tuesday demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to pay heed towards the pathetic condition of overseas Pakistanis stranded in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Gulf countries who are facing difficulties due to the coronavirus.
Speaking at a joint press conferences at Ahya-ul-Uloom Balambat here, the JI including former MNAs Sahibzada Yaqoob Khan, Sahibzada Tariqullah, former MPAs Muzaffar Said, Saeed Gul, Dr Zakirullah said that it were the overseas Pakistanis who brought the PTI into power, as PM Imran Khan had promised to make a new and strong Pakistan where the people of Pakistan won’t need to go abroad to seek jobs. However, they said, now they were facing troubles as nobody from the government side is paying heed to resolve their problems.
“More than 100 dead bodies in various Gulf countries most of them in Saudi Arabia were awaiting to be departed for Pakistan,” they said adding 26 dead bodies of Lower and Upper Dir residents were expected to arrive today on the Bacha Khan Airport.
On the occasion, representative of overseas Pakistanis Qari Fazl Rahman lamented that the overseas Pakistanis had always contributed to strengthen the country’s economy besides sending their donations worth millions of dollars during times of emergencies.
“Every day I receive phone calls from overseas Pakistan stranded in KSA inquiring what to do with the dead bodies lying at their accommodations”, Qari Fazal said with a choked voice.
“I would try to meet the prime minister and KP chief minister to apprise them of the miseries being faced by the overseas Pakistanis in KSA, UAE and other Gulf countries”, he added.