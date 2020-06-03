Share:

LAHORE - A meeting was held at Civil Secretariat in Lahore on Tuesday with Secretary Industries and Trade Captain (retired) Zafar Iqbal in chair. The meeting reviewed the industrialization process in Southern Punjab. Chief Executive Officer Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Ahsan Mahmood Butt briefed the meeting about development projects in these industrial estates. Speaking on this occasion, the Secretary Industries and Trade said that state-of-the-art industrial estates are being established in Bahawalpur on three hundred and eighty-three acres of land while on four thousand acres in Muzaffargarh. He said that employment opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled workers will be created in the industrial units of these industrial estates. He said that through industrialization we will achieve targets set by industrial policy 2018. The Secretary Industries and Trade said that food processing units will also be set up in Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh industrial estates. He said that economic activities will boost in Southern Punjab after completion of these industrial estates.