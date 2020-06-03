Share:

Last week, the Lebanese Defence Ministry claimed that at least 20 Israeli fighter jets and drones had entered Lebanon’s airspace over the past seven days.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported on Monday that an Israeli Air Force unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) had made a reconnaissance flight over mountainous regions adjacent to the Lebanese border with Syria.

According to the NNA, the drone flew for several hours, hovering over the area from al-Faqaa in the south to Deir el-Asheer in the north.

The alleged flight comes after the Lebanese Ministry of Defence argued last week that about 20 Israeli fighter jets and UAVs had entered Lebanon’s airspace in the past seven days, in an apparent violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which established a ceasefire on the Lebanese-Israeli border after a war between the two sides fourteen years ago.

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun, in turn, told UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis earlier in May that the country’s government remains committed to “maintaining security on the border, despite Israeli provocations”.

Tel Aviv, for its part, has repeatedly insisted that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have a right to maintain freedom of action against Iran and the Lebanon-based movement Hezbollah by, in particular, sending UAVs across the region.