Share:

ISLAMABAD - Seeking to promote Pakistan’s IT industry and to enhance its exports, Federal Minister for In­formation Technology and Tele­communication directed that all possible steps be being taken to ensure sustainable growth of Pakistan’s IT Industry; includ­ing strong incentives, tax breaks, capability and capacity improve­ment of the IT industry.

The IT & ITeS export remit­tances comprising of computer services and call center services have surged to US $1.003 billion at a growth rate of 23.42% over the first 10 months of FY 2019-20 (July – April), in comparison to US $812.648 during the same period in FY 2018-19 according to performance report of PSEB, an organisation under Ministry of IT and Telecommunication.

The IT Industry has been a star in Pakistan’s economy and has achieved positive year on year growth as a result of strong gov­ernment support, skilled entrepre­neurs and a talented workforce. Over 6,000 Pakistan based IT com­panies are providing IT products and services to entities in over 100 countries. Strong incentive are be­ing provided to the IT industry and there are several projects intended to facilitate and assist IT Industry in its growth trajectory and to en­sure continued upward momen­tum in local and export earnings.

Pakistan was ranked the 3rd most popular country for free­lancing in the world and Paki­stani IT companies are providing products and services to world’s largest companies. Pakistan’s ICT Industry has been a resounding success story for Pakistan, hav­ing achieved a stellar remittance inflow growth rate and being the largest net exporter in the ser­vices sector. As of April 2020, IT & IT enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances, including telecom­munication, computer and infor­mation services have surged to US $1.177 billion at a growth rate of 20.85% over the first 10 months of FY 2019-20, in comparison to US $973.760 million during the same period in FY 2018-19.

In view of the possible fallout of COVID-19 pandemic, the Sec­retary IT directed to ensure close coordination with the IT indus­try to minimize the impact of the pandemic on the IT Industry and to take all possible steps to ensure maximum facilitation and assis­tance to the industry during these challenging times.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Im­ran Khan on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the death of MNA, Munir Khan Orakzai. In a condolence message, the prime minister prayed for the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.