ISLAMABAD-Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, MATSUDA Kuninori, has expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the passing of Asif Aslam Farrukhi, who had contributed significantly towards enhancing the Urdu literature and strengthening relationship between Japan and Pakistan especially in the field of literature.

Expressing his condolences to the family and the people of Pakistan, the Ambassador said that intellectuals and writers serve as a bridge to bring people closer through their intellectual contributions as done by late Asif Aslam Farrukhi of Pakistan.

Paying tributes to his works, the Ambassador said the passing of such an intellectual giant is the collective loss of global community.

He also appreciated his role on developing a very close cultural relationship between Japan and Pakistan, saying “the all of Japanese professors of Urdu language and literature are saddened over this great loss”.

The Ambassador said he pays his sincere respects to Farrukhi for his significant contributions and distinguished achievements in the field of literature and academia.

May his soul find eternal peace and his family the strength and fortitude to bear this loss.