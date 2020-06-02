Share:

Islamabad-K-pop superstars BTS have been forced to apologize over a song featuring the voice of cult leader Jim Jones who massacred hundreds of people in 1978 by ordering them to drink poison.

The seven-piece South Korean boy band released a statement through their management company after a torrent of social media backlash for the song ‘What do you think’ by Min Yoong-gi, 27, who is known by his stage names Suga and Agust D.

The song uses a muffled audio sample from a speech used by American preacher-turned cult leader Jones in Philadelphia in 1977. The sermon was recorded one year before Jones and his inner circle directed 900 of his followers, 304 of whom were children, to drink cyanide-laced punch in a mass murder-suicide at Jonestown, his jungle temple in Guyana. The sample says: ‘… though you are dead, yet you shall live, and he that liveth and believeth shall never die’.