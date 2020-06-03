Share:

Peshawar-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz has lauded the role and services of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar and especially the Public Health Reference Laboratory (PHRL) in the fight against the corona virus. He also said that the capacity of crorna tests at KMU-PHRL will be increased up to 700 per day in the next few days.

He expressed these views while talking to the PHRL staff and KMU authorities during his surprise visit to the KMU on Tuesday.

On the occasion, he reviewed the arrangements of quarantine for lab staff other than the performance and bio-safety measures of PHRL and expressed satisfaction over these arrangements.

He added that KMU, despite its limited resources, is playing its due role in raising awareness about the corona virus and especially by providing 24-hour testing services.

He directed the KMU public health team to cooperate with the department of health in diagnosing and rehabilitating corona victims at Mangah, district Mardan, as well as preventing other population from the Corona virus.