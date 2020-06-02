Share:

ISLAMABAD-The joint teams of Ministry of Food Security, provincial departments of agriculture and Pakistan Army had carried out Locusts control operations over 538,934 hectares. According to details released by the National Locust Control Center (NLCC) on Tuesday the joint teams were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against locusts in different districts of the country. More than 1,142 joint military teams were taking part in the operation.

So far 238,399 square kilometres (approximately 24 million hectares) have been surveyed. Meanwhile, control operations have been carried out in an area of 538,934 square kilometres (approximately 538,934 hectares). In the last 24 hours, 96,547 hectare area was surveyed in Punjab province and locust infestation was confirmed in 2 districts including Mianwali and DG Khan and anti locust operation was carried out in 63 hectare area.

More than 2,191 people and more than 217 vehicles took part in the operation. So far 8,032,931 hectare area has been surveyed and 173,998 hectare area has been operated in districts across the province. In the last 24 hours, 101,302 hectare area has been surveyed in Sindh province and the presence of locusts in 8 districts (Nowshero Feroze, Jamshoro, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Kashmore, Khairpur and Shikarpur) has been confirmed. The operation comprised 35 teams of 387 people (including Pakistan Army) and more than 64 vehicles. So far 3,126,604 hectare area has been surveyed and 38,672 hectare area has been operated across the province.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 70,675 hectare area was surveyed in last 24 hours and locust infestation was confirmed in 10 districts including Khan, Tank, South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Karam, Orakzai and Khyber. An anti-locust operation was performed. More than 80 teams of more than 912 people (including Pakistan Army) and more than 115 vehicles took part in the operation.

So far 3,335,304 hectare area has been surveyed and 411,143 hectare area has been operated in the province. In the last 24 hours, 159,805 hectare area was surveyed in Balochistan and 33 districts (Khuzdar, Awaran, Noshki, Chaghi, Gwadar, Lasbela, Ketch, Panjgur, Kharan, Washik, Quetta, Barkhan, Dera Bugti, Daki, Harnai, Location of locust hearts in Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Bolan, Kalat, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Kohlu, Loralai, Mastung, Musa Khel, Naseerabad, Pishin, Sibi, Sarab, Sohbatpur, Zhob and Ziarat) An anti-locust operation was performed.

More than 1,205 people and more than 105 vehicles took part in the operation. So far 9,055,719 hectare area has been surveyed and 285,121 hectare area has been operated in the province. In addition to aerial spraying with the help of airplanes and helicopters, non-conventional methods are also being used for effective control of locust during control operations. Farmers can contact National Locust Control Center numbers for locust presence and for more information and guidance.