Share:

I have seen a lot of people criticizing on social media, the marriage of Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal and believe that it is not the right thing to do. That is their right and their decision, even if the circumstances do not best reflect their intentions.

I believe Syra deserves much better. She has not spoken out against the marriage and is an inspiration to us all. She is the epitome of class, beauty, and decency. She is a woman with an angelic face and an unwavering spirit. Marriages do not have to define womanhood. I believe she is and will be as complete as ever. May God bless her and her beautiful daughter.

SUMAN FAHEEM,

Karachi.