Share:

Islamabad- EX-Wapda Discos have filed a petition with NEPRA asking to transfer the burden of Rs162.363 billion to the power consumers on account for the 2nd and 3rd quarters 2019-20 adjustments. Ex-Wapda Discos have filed their requests with NEPRA for adjustment on account of variation in Power Purchase Price (PPP) for the 2nd and 3rd quarters (October 2019 to March 2020) of fiscal year 2019-20. For the 2nd quarter (October to December 2019) adjustments Discos have demanded Rs 72.770 billion which includes Rs60.884 billion capacity purchase price, impact of Transmission & Distribution losses on Monthly FCA Rs 7.778 billion, Variable O &M Rs 2.351 billion, UOC & MoF Rs 1.662 billion and impact of extra/less purchases Rs95 million. For the 2nd quarter IESCO has demanded Rs 5.198 billion, LESCO Rs 11.655 billion, GEPCO Rs 5.611 billion, FESCO Rs 10.419 billion, MEPCO Rs 10.807 billion, PESCO Rs 13.475 billion, HESCO Rs 5.705 billion, QESCO Rs 6.919 billion, SEPCO Rs3.371 billion. For the 3rd quarter (January to March 2020) adjustments Discos have demanded Rs 89.593 billion which includes Rs 82.335 billion Capacity Purchase Price, impact of Transmission & Distribution losses on Monthly FCA Rs 4.555 billion, Variable O &M Rs 1.534 billion, UOC & MoF Rs 1.188 billion. For the 3rd quarter IESCO has demanded Rs 11.035 billion, LESCO Rs 16.511 billion, GEPCO Rs 7.883 billion, FESCO Rs 12.624 billion, MEPCO Rs 12.887 billion, PESCO Rs 16.30 billion, HESCO Rs 4.273 billion, QESCO Rs 7.806 billion,SEPCO Rs 768 million. For both the 2nd and 3rd quarters IESCO has demanded Rs 16.233 billion, LESCO Rs 28.166 billion, GEPCO Rs 13.494 billion, FESCO Rs 23.043 billion, MEPCO Rs 23.694 billion, PESCO Rs 29.776 billion, HESCO Rs 9.978 billion, QESCO Rs 14.725 billion,SEPCO Rs 4.139 billion. National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will conduct public hearing on the petition filed by Discos today (Wednesday).