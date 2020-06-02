Share:

Islamabad-Researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have developed a mathematical formula that, computer simulations suggest, could help 5G and other wireless networks select and share communications frequencies about 5,000 times more efficiently than trial-and-error methods.

The novel formula is a form of machine learning that selects a wireless frequency range, known as a channel, based on prior experience in a specific network environment.

Described at a conference last week, the formula could be programmed into software on transmitters in many types of real-world networks. The NIST formula is a way to help meet growing demand for wireless systems, including 5G, through the sharing of frequency ranges, also known as bands, which are unlicensed. Wi-Fi, for example, uses unlicensed bands — those not assigned by the Federal Communications Commission to specific users.