Share:

ISLAMABAD-The federal capital on Tuesday recorded highest number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in a single day with over 300 positive patients and two deaths.

According to the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) data dashboard, 304 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in the city in last 24 hours, while the tally reached 2,893. The NCOC data also said that two more deaths have been reported in last 24 hours taking the tally to 30 while 169 patients have recovered from the disease so far. Officials said that sudden rise in the number of cases in the federal capital is alarming as 171 cases were reported the previous day.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Zaeem Zia in his social media message stressing upon the social distancing said that 304 cases have been reported in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

He also said that the DHO office had positive cases, they have been quarantined and necessary protocols have been ensured. The area was disinfected and under use now. Staff stations have been established outside the office. He further said that we are not hiding any cases be it in our own office. We are aware of the circumstances and help us fight this pandemic. We are ensuring staff presence and the surveillance teams are well equipped with PPE’s. Tests are regularly carried out to ensure safety of staff.

According to the document of the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) out of total 28,93 confirmed COVID-19 cases, above 50 patients are admitted in the hospital and above 1,900 have been quarantined at home.

The document said that the city hospitals have the capacity of 5,760 and the 474 beds have been allocated to COVID-19 patients so far. The number of ventilators in the hospitals of the city is 223 and 90 have been allocated for the COVID-19 patients.

The DHO prepared data said that the areas of Islamabad where the COVID-19 cases have been traced include DHA Phase 1, G-9/2, G-10/1, F-11/1, I-8, H-13, G-8/4, G-7/2, ChattahBakhtawar, Barakahu, I-9/4, Tramari, F-8, G-9/1, Ghouri Town, G-8/1, G-11/4, E-11/3, D-12/1, Faizabad, Sohan, Phase 4 Bahria Town, Shahzad Town, F-10/3, Rawal Town, CBR Town and Korang Town. According to the Metropolitan Corporation Directorate of Health Services report, there are over one dozen hot spots in urban and rural areas of the Islamabad and 99percent of the cases are result of the local transmission in the city.

Spokesperson Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) SajidHussain Shah said that the recent surge in the cases after Eid holidays is likely a result of violation of Standard Operating Procedures of social distancing in the public. He said that the government has directed the public to strictly follow the SOPs of social distancing in order to avoid the burden on hospitals and remain safe from getting infected with the virus. Sajid Shah said that government has made it mandatory for people to wear the face masks on public places. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on NHS Dr. ZafarMirza had said that face masks are now mandatory to be worn by everybody while in crowded public places, mosques, bazaars, shopping malls, and public transport. We have reviewed our guidelines for wearing masks and have added a mandatory section. The new guidelines issued by the ministry said that it is pertinent to remember that use of ordinary face mask is not a substitute for adoption of social distancing and at no time distancing be abandoned wherever required in addition to regular handwashing with soap and water.