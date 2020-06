Share:

Pakistan's daily coronavirus cases topped 4,000 on Wednesday, the highest single-day rise ever, the Health Ministry said.

A total of 4,131 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the tally to 80,463.

Another 67 patients lost their lives due to coronavirus across the country, raising the death toll from the pandemic to 1,688. Some 28,923 patients have recovered.

According to the official statistics, authorities have so far conducted 595,344 tests across the country.