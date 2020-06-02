Share:

Islamabad-The innovative virtual fashion show entitled ‘Catwalk Cares’ under the aegis of Catwalk Event Management & Productions and its proactive CEO Frieha Altaf which was initially supposed to be live-streamed on myriad prestigious platforms during the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr will now air on Friday, Saturday and Sunday June 5, 6 &7, 2020 on Harpal Geo and Catwalk’s official YouTube and Facebook accounts.

The virtual fashion week which was ostensibly created to pay tribute to the front liners and volunteers who have worked day and night to fight against the global Covid-19 pandemic was postponed in response to the tragic Pakistan International Airlines Corp.

(PIA) A-320 jet crash in which 98 passengers and crew lost their lives including Pakistani supermodel Zara Abid. The day one (June 5, 2020) line-up includes no particular order includes Amir Adnan, Huma Adnan, Khaadi, Maheen Karim, Nida Azwer & Shamaeel Ansari.