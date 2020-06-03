Share:

Peshawar-The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its meeting held under the chairmanship of Shakeel Qadir, Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department KP, has approved 29 projects with an estimated cost of Rs. 33.819 billion, pertaining to health, social welfare, roads & bridges, agriculture, water and dwss sector for the uplift of the province.

The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments. The forum considered 30 projects pertaining to Health, Social Welfare, Roads & Bridges, Agriculture, Water and DWSS sector for the uplift of the province.

The forum approved 29 projects with an estimated cost of Rs. 33.819 billion, while 3 projects were deferred and were returned to their respective departments for rectification.

Approved projects of Health sector were Integrated Vector Management Program in FATA., Establishment of Children & Maternity Hospital Charsadda., Upgradation of Existing Accident & Emergency Unit and ICU at HMC, Peshawar., Establishment of Independent Monitoring Unit in Health Department, Upgradation of existing THQ Hospital Matta to Cat-B Hospital (Vertical Expansion) along with (Level-II) Trauma Center/Accident & Emergency Center, District Swat, Upgradation of DHQ Hospital, Abbottabad., Provision of biometric system/ surveillance cameras, Saving Maternal & Infant Lives

Besides other projects, the projects of social welfare sector included Establishment of Detox Unit and Capacity Enhancing of the Existing Eleven Drug Addict Rehabilitation Centres in KP.