ISLAMABAD - He Ministry of National Health Services on Tuesday asked citizens to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on face masks to prevent from COVID-19 in prevailing high-risk situation. According to an official of the ministry, the government has made wearing mask compulsory for people as virus toll is increasing throughout the country due to negligence of citizens and violation of such SOPs. He said, “Face masks are mandatory to be worn by everyone in situations including crowded public places, mosques, bazaars, shopping malls and public transport including road, rails and flights.” He said that under these SOPs all COVID-19 positive and suspected individuals have been asked to wear disposable face masks to ensure that others around them are protected from droplets generated by the positive person while breathing, talking, coughing or sneezing. Once the mask is worn, it is part of the face and it must not be touched with hands throughout its use.