ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed their deep grief over the death of Munir Khan Orakzai; a MNA from district Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In his condolence message, the president expressed sym­pathy with the bereaved fam­ily of the late Member of Par­liament, a press statement issued here said.

The president prayed for the eternal peace of the de­parted soul and for the be­reaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said that political ser­vices of the late MNA would be remembered for long.

Late Orakzai, a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) lawmaker, passed away from heart failure on Tuesday. Earlier, in April, he had com­pletely recovered from CO­VID-19 infection.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed deep grief over the death of MNA, Munir Khan Orakzai.

In his condolence message, the Prime Minister prayed for the departed soul and to grant of courage to the be­reaved family to bear the loss with patience.