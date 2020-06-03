ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed their deep grief over the death of Munir Khan Orakzai; a MNA from district Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In his condolence message, the president expressed sympathy with the bereaved family of the late Member of Parliament, a press statement issued here said.
The president prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.
He said that political services of the late MNA would be remembered for long.
Late Orakzai, a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) lawmaker, passed away from heart failure on Tuesday. Earlier, in April, he had completely recovered from COVID-19 infection.
Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed deep grief over the death of MNA, Munir Khan Orakzai.
In his condolence message, the Prime Minister prayed for the departed soul and to grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.