ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed to take every possible step on priority basis to ensure protection of green areas in Islamabad Capital Territory. The premier stated this while chairing a meeting regarding protection of green areas in the federal capital.Imran Khan emphasized on the importance of preserving natural beauty and protecting environment of the federal capital. He said land mafia and encroachments have inflicted a serious harm on green areas of Islamabad in past. It was also decided to identify all the green areas and be made part of Margalla Hills National Park.

Speaking on the issue of parking at commercial areas, government and private offices and around green areas in Islamabad, Imran Khan directed the ministry of Climate Change, Capital Development Authority, and Islamabad administration to finalize proposals in two weeks to resolve this matter. Prime Minister's Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam briefed the meeting about various projects initiated by the Ministry of Climate Change for the preservation and protection of natural beauty and environment of the federal capital. These projects include establishment of botanical garden, protection and promotion of Margalla National Park, decoration and beautification of the federal capital and upgradation of Islamabad zoo. It was also decided to identify all the green areas and be made part of Margalla Hills National Park.