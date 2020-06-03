Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Member Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a relief package of Rs. 1200 billion, but the corrupt rulers of Sindh even devoured the ration of poor people.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, PTI Karachi Division President Khurrum Sher Zaman, MPA Dua Bhutto, PTI leader Imran Siddiqui, Aftab Qureshi, Yasir Baloch and others along with officers of PIA visited the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi and inquired about the health of the girls injured due to the plane crash in Karachi.

The leaders announced that both the injured girls, Maria and Azeeza, would be given a compensation of Rs. 0.5 million each, while the heirs of the girl Naheeda who had died due to her serious burn injuries would be given a compensation of Rs. 1 million.

Talking to media on the occasion, Haleem Adil said that PTI would compensate those who faced losses due to the plane crash. He said each and every affected person would be compensated. He requested the affected people to contact them and they would do their best to assist them.

Haleem Adil further said the PPP-led government of Sindh itself was involved in issuance of fake domiciles. He said PTI would not allow any body to usurp the rights of our youths on the basis of fake domiciles. He said the Sindh Public Service Commission was involved in the murder of merit in the province.

Talking about the state of education in Sindh, Haleem Adil said in many government schools people had made pens for keeping buffaloes. He said the Sindh government was not working but just raising hue and cry in the name of coronavirus. He said the provincial rulers were spreading fear amongst the masses instead of serving them.

The leader said there were no basic facilities of healthcare and education in Sindh. He said corruption had marred all departments of Sindh Government. The Chief Minister has become a conduit to transfer black money to the corrupt leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a package of Rs 1200 billion but what the Sindh government had given to citizens of the province. The Sindh Health Minister had virtually gone missing. The Civil Hospital Karachi was facing immense problems. In the government hospitals of Sindh there was even no vaccine available to treat patients of dog bite.

Also present on the occasion MPA and PTI Karachi division President Khuram Sher Zaman said that a compensation of Rs. 2 million was given to the victims and injured of the plane crash incident. He regretted that the private hospitals were demanding money for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Khurrum Sher Zaman said the Health Minister of Sindh was nowhere to be found and it was the responsibility of the government to give healthcare facilities to people.

PTI Karachi Division President said that medicines were not available in the government hospitals. Even to get a patient admitted in the Civil Hospital Karachi it needed a lot of political approach.

He asked why the government of Sindh had not opened isolation wards in hospitals of other districts. “We had demanded to open markets during Eid season till midnight to reduce rush and ensure better social distancing but the Sindh government did not pay any heed,” said Khurrum Sher Zaman.

He said the Chief Minister was responsible for the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, as his government failed to implement the SOPs.

The MPA said for last 12 years, the PPP was in power in Sindh. People of Larkana were crying due to lack of basic necessities of life and what to speak about Karachi in this situation. People were facing problems in Sindh because the provincial government had failed to deliver.