ISLAMABAD - The concerned departments – on the special instructions of Speaker National Assembly - have taken preventive measures to protect lawmakers from COVID-19 in Parliament Lodges. The departments conducted fumigation in and outside the parliament house and Speaker national assembly has also asked Capital Development Authority (CDA) to keep taking preventive for the upcoming full session, starting from Friday (June 5).
Share:
Javaid-ur-Rahman
June 03, 2020
Staff Reporter
June 03, 2020
Share: