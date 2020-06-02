Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 34,408.05 points as compared to 34,021.97 points on the last working day, with positive change of 386.08 points (1.13%). A total of 221,691,441 shares were traded compared to the trade198,095,426 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs8.616 billion as compared to Rs7.258 billion during last trading day. As many as 358 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 172 recorded gain and 161 sustained losses whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were Pak Electron with a volume of 14,217,000 shares and price per share of Rs 24.36, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 12,572,500 with price per share of Rs28.07 and Hascol Petrol with a volume of 12,348,500 and price per share of Rs14.61.