ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan says Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted details of its accounts with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said it is now time for the PPP and the PML (N) to submit details of their accounts with the commission.Speaking on the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib said the PML (N) failed to provide details of its accounts to the scrutiny committee of the Election Commission. Ali Muhammad Khan said that many opposition parties submitted unaudited details of party accounts with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He said that Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F), Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (N) have not submitted audited details of their party accounts with ECP.

He said that now all such parties have to submit their true details of party accounts. He added these parties have submitted accounts detail without removing audit observations or without having signature of their respective party chairman. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has transparent party accounts details and it has submitted its audited accounts’ particulars with having signature of party chairman.

He said that only such party should be allowed to contest election which has submitted all details of party accounts like PTI. He said that the party funding case against PTI was initiated with bad intention to stop taking any action against corrupt elements. He added actually such case was started for settling of scores from PTI due to its 2014’s sit-in. He said that now the matter of foreign funding has been resolved and it is the victory of PTI’s stance. He questioned why PML-N has left Akbar S Babar’s foreign funding case.