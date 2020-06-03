Share:

LAHORE - Senior Food Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser at the Speaker’s Chamber in Islamabad here on Tuesday.

In this meeting hope the leader a number of issues including procurement of wheat for province of KPK.

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan assured that Punjab would extend all possible cooperation to fulfill the needs of wheat for other provinces.

He said that the Punjab Food Department has been directed to work out a joint plan in consultation with the KPK officials.

The plan should be prepared and the two departments should work together to complete the wheat procurement process, Aleem Khan added.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan also discussed various issues of mutual interest and the current situation in the country due to coronavirus.