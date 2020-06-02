Share:

Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued notices to the owners of five illegal housing societies to stop them from floating advertisements to plunder innocent citizens and development work, informed a spokesman on Tuesday.

He added the RDA has also obtained demolition orders besides filing complaints with police for registration of cases against the owners of five illegal housing societies.

The five illegal housing societies, were identified as Blue World City, Khanyal Homes (Chakri Road), Rudn Enclave, Encro Farm Houses (Adiala Road) and Broha Farm Houses in Murree, he added.

According to him, the Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) JamshedAftab, following the directions of Chairman RDA Tariq MehmoodMurtaza, has served the owners of five illegal housing societies with notices for barring them from floating advertisements to lure innocent people and from development work. He said re-challans and demolition orders have been issued and applications for registration have been submitted in the concerned police stations.

The notices have warned that if the development work and advertisement was not stopped immediately, RDA would seal the site offices of the illegal housing schemes in Rawalpindi, he said.

“RDA advises general public in their own interest that they should not make any investment in any illegal/unauthorized housing scheme declared illegal by RDA. Otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses,” he said.

The spokesman said RDA has also requested Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and PTCL not to extend services to these illegal housing schemes as its status is un-approved/illegal.

He added Chairman RDA Tariq MehmoodMurtaza and Director General (DG) RDA Ammara Khan has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal/unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities, booking offices and encroachments without any fear or favour.