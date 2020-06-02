Share:

ATTOCK - A Sikh couple and three frontline health workers including two doctors were tested COVID-19 positive in Hassanabdal on Tuesday taking tally to 161 in district Attock.

According to District Health Officer DrAsad Ismail, the Sikh couple –52 years old Mr Singh and his 49 years old wife – resident of DhokeMiskeen were tested COVID-19 positive and shifted to isolation ward of Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi.

He further revealed that Incharge Corona Ward Tehshil Headquarters Hospital HassanabdalDr Mohammad Jamshaid, Medical Officer Teshil Headquarters Hospital HazroDrArsalan, Sanitary Inspector Health Department Hassanabdal Hafiz AnwerShamim and a computer operator of Chief Executive Health Officer Attock were among those tested coronavirus positive on Tuesday. Responding to a question, he said that in district Attock, as many 18 government officials of Attock including seven doctors were tested COVID-19 positive in the district so far.