Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has on Wednesday said that social distancing is necessary to counter novel coronavirus along with use of mask and sanitizer.

The CM said in his statement that shopkeepers should follow the policy of ‘no mask, no service’ to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We must learn to live with this pandemic by taking precautionary measures, he said.

“Coronavirus has caused political, social and economical changes across the globe. Cooperation by public is very important to make the government’s campaign against the epidemic successful.

“No one can predict how long will coronavirus last. People can make the lives of their loved ones safe through precautionary measures.”