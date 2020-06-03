Share:

PESHAWAR - The business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while opposing the federal government’s decision of allowing businesses for 5 days a week, has demand­ed complete end to lockdown under strict SOPs and protective measures.

Addressing a joint press conference here at the Chamber House on Tuesday, the traders and industrialists asked to release payment of tax refunds without any discrimination as per the announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan of Rs100billion.

“Lockdown is not a solution and we are ready to follow SOPs to control co­rona spread,” says Maqsood Amwar, President SCCI while responding to dif­ferent queries during the presser.

The SCCI chief said that traders were being faced with financial crisis owing to prolonged lockdown in the province. He opined that massive rush of shop­pers in bazaars was witnessed during the limited time. Therefore, he urged the government to lift lockdown and allow business seven days a week.

He said the government should allow businesses for seven days a week round the clock instead of five days till 4:00pm. On the occasion, Ghazanfar Bi­lour condemned the restrictions on movement of wheat from Punjab to Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, saying the move would affect more than 7.0million fami­lies. He urged the government to lift the unlawful ban on wheat transportation from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and avoid flour crisis in the province.