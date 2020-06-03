Share:

SUKKUR - A Shikarpur-based journalist sustained critical injuries when unidentified armed men attacked him in Taluka Lakhi Ghulam Shah, district Shikarpur on Tuesday. According to local Police, unknown attackers opened indiscriminate fire on local journalist Jameel Mahar when he was going to his home. As a result, the journalist sustained serious injuries. Soon after the incident, the journalists community and police rushed the spot and shifted the injured persons to the Sukkur Headquarters Hospital. Sukkur Union of Journalist President, Saleem Sahito has expressed concern over the incident and demanded the government to provide them security.