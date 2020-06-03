Share:

ISLAMABAD - A web portal will be launched to facilitate the applicants as well as vol­unteers of Ehsaas Emer­gency Cash Program to check status of applica­tions directly through entering their Comput­erized National Identity Card (CNIC) number.

According to an of­ficial source, so far, over Rs.115.68 billion has been disbursed among over 9,513,000 benefi­ciaries under different categories of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Pro­gram. A total of over Rs. 49.68 billion has been disbursed among over 4,091,000 deserving families in Punjab so far while around Rs. 35.20 billion has been dis­bursed among 2,915,000 families in Sindh.

Over Rs. 22.8 bil­lion has been disbursed among more than 1,796,000 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while over Rs. 5.42 bil­lion has been disbursed among 444,000 persons in Balochistan. In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, over two billion rupees have been distributed among 162,000 persons while Rs. 830 million has been distributed among more than 66,000 people in Gil­git Baltistan. An amount of Rs. 440 million has been disbursed among more than 36,000 benefi­ciaries in Islamabad.

Those beneficiaries having problems regard­ing their bio-metric veri­fication will be able to receive their payments from the designated banks without going to the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA). Habib Bank in Punjab, Sindh and Balo­chistan Bank Al-falah in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kash­mir will provide services to the beneficiaries.

All such beneficiaries will receive the message from 8171 again of re­ceiving their payments with mentioning bank name, address and date.