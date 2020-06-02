Share:

Islamabad-Actress Zara Noor Abbas uploaded a video of a little girl who talked about the discrimination a black person faces.

Zara Noor Abbas came under fire after posting this as one of her followers said that on one side she is supporting black peoples’ rights and on another side, she is endorsing fairness creams. Zara Noor Abbas defended herself and wrote, “Good, because that does not promote killing.

Does not promote racism. Stop making this out of context when it’s not the agenda. Your word doesn’t matter here. What matters is human life and equality and this is what I am here for. A face wash is killing no one.”