At least three persons were killed and another injured when unknown armed men opened fire at them here in Dera Bugti on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, unidentified armed motorcyclists opened fire on a farm house in Gardan area of Dera Bugti. As a result of firing three workers of the farm house were killed on the spot while another sustained critical wounds.

The accused managed to flee from the scene after committing triple murder. The dead bodies and injured were shifted to civil hospital Dera Bugti. Levies cordoned off the area and launched search operation but no arrests could be made.